Conte on Chelsea’s future: ‘I always say the same thing’

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to media before the Premier League tie against Liverpool: “Our target is to end the season in the best way possible. We believe we can qualify for the Champions League. It’s all in our hands we need to start well getting the three points against Liverpool.”



“Maybe it’s not the best moment to face Liverpool but we are ready and we want to make our fans happy.”



FUTURE – “Everybody has been talking about my future since the beginning of the season but I always say the same thing. I have a contract with Chelsea and I work everyday giving my best. National team? I heard Mancini is the favourite he is expert just like Ancelotti, let’s see.”



Conte, however, is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. His relationship with Roman Abramovich is not at its best and the Blues’ owner is reportedly ready to replace the former Juventus manager with Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri who can leave the azzurri paying his € 8 million release clause.”



GALLERY: Managers linked with Chelsea job