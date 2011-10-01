"I do not think there should be any clarity on this topic. There were another two years of my contract with Chelsea, so I decided to continue because it was just." So Antonio Conte on the eve of the friendly match against Inter reiterates his possible move to Nerazzurri before the introduction of Spalletti. “I have a job to be done with this club, and I don’t think it's important to talk about it now. What matters is my happiness at Chelsea, where I’ve renewed my contract.”

NEW SIGNINGS TO PLAY? - On the match against Inter at the Singapore American School, Conte confirms that he will play both former Serie A players, ex Juve Morata and ex Roma Rudiger. “They will surely find space, the German will play a part. I have yet to decide whether from the start or in the course of the game.”

Conte and Chelsea are still likely to be pursuing players on the market, as they look to improve their squad quality and depth with their Champions League inclusion forthcoming.