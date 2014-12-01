On the eve of the Community Shield against Arsenal, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte talks during the press conference.

ON TOMORROW’S MATCH - "We want to start the season with a win. I want to see a good match, it's the first trophy of the season and we have to play with a good intensity. Morata and Batshuayi together? It could be an option, Alvaro wants to play from 9 position, but can also play the 10."

ON MATIC - “Matic's transfer to Manchester United? You have to ask the club."

ON HAZARD AND NEW SIGNINGS - "Hazard is happy to stay at Chelsea and start the season with us once he recovers from the injury, but we need other better players to improve both in terms of quality and quantity.”