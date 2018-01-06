Conte on Mourinho spat: ‘Do I look like I have regrets?’

The day before his club’s big match against rival Arsenal, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte stepped in front of the microphones and answered questions from the assembled media. Among the topics discussed was the upcoming match, VAR, and, of course, his ongoing war of words with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.



ON THE MATCH AGAINST ARSENAL:

The last meeting with Arsenal was very exciting for those who watched it. Tomorrow will be an open match because both teams will want to attack and win. I hope the result is in our favor.



ON ARSENE WENGER:

We are talking about a man who has won a lot in the past. I do not think the defeat against Nottingham Forest has made him all that nervous.



ON THE USE OF VAR:

We have been using it in Italy since the beginning of the season. This is a good opportunity to improve football, but it will take some time to learn how to use this option in the right way. When there is a big mistake it is important to correct it.



ON WHETHER HE REGRETS HIS SPAT WITH MOURINHO:

Do I look like a person who have regrets? No, I do not think I do. We both said how we think, and we'll see what will happen in the future. He used harsh words and I will not forget it. This is not a club problem, it's a problem with me and him. Next.

