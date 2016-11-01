Conte opens door to Chelsea exit, speculates on Allegri, Enrique

At his press conference on Friday, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte left the door open to a summer exit from Stamford Bridge.



“I still have a year left on my contract,” explained Conte at the press conference. “But as you know in football everything is possible. Football is this, our work is very difficult, everything changes in a short time.”



He continued, “It is from the beginning of the season that you ask me the same questions and I always say the same things, but it is normal for this club and for those who train Chelsea to live this kind of situation, even if last season you won the Premier and reached the final of FA Cup, the history of Chelsea speaks for itself.”



It appears that the Italian has come to terms with the British media and it’s penchant for writing about rumors.



He even speculated on his possible successor. “Allegri or Luis Enrique in my place? Everything is possible.”