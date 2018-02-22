Conte opens up about Chelsea future

Chelsea have had a difficult season this year as Antonio Conte's future is in heavy doubt. The blues will be playing against Southampton on Sunday in the FA cup as Antonio Conte spoke to the press today in his pre-game conference. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he talked about his future: "Another 100 games with Chelsea? This will be very hard to do...". This will add oil to the fire as you can see what he said bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.

