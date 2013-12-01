Conte opens up about exiled Chelsea wingback

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Kenedy will be one of the Chelsea fringe players given a chance to impress in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth, and insisted that his lack of game time this season is not punishment for his preseason misdemeanour in China.



Kenedy has made just two appearances for Chelsea this season, both in the Carabao Cup, since being sent home from the club's preseason tour of the Far East for making derogatory comments about China on social media.



However, asked about the China incident, Conte said: "This is the past. It happened, but we stop [there]. When we came back from China and Kenedy started training with us, I had to make a technical decision and it's only this. I have to make technical decisions every game. In this case he deserves to have this opportunity to play and show he deserves to play for Chelsea."



"Kenedy tried to give everything during training," he added. "During these five months, the behaviour, the commitment was perfect. I think it's right, for this reason, to give him the opportunity and the chance to play an important game.



"I have to trust my players. Not only with words, but with facts. To show I trust my players and I want to give them a big opportunity in a big game to show me they deserve to play."