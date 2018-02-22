WATCH: Antonio Conte's touching tribute to Fiorentina captain, Davide Astori, who he managed when with the national team. pic.twitter.com/UhYTqrV0UB — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2018

Former Italy coach Antonio Conte has paid tribute to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room in Udine this morning. Conte spoke to Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves about how good a player the 31-year-old was, but also how nice a man he was. The Chelsea boss was visibly shaken by the news and sent his heartfelt condolences to Astori’s partner, parents and daughter, saying it is difficult to find the right words at moments like this.(Sky Sports)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)