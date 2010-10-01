Conte prepares improved bid for Italy star as promising winger has trial at Chelsea
15 April at 17:54Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate to sing a new striker in the summer and according to a report of The Sun, the Italian tactician is willing to take his compatriot Andrea Belotti to South West London at the end of the season.
Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino. The clause can only be activated by foreign clubs but Conte seems not willing to match the player’s release clause in full.
Chelsea had a £ 50 million bid rejected by Torino earlier this week and according to reports in England the Blues are ready to offer £ 55 million plus add-ons to secure the services of the current Serie A top scorer (24 goals, just as much as Edin Dzeko).
Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata are also on Chelsea’s summer shopping list although the Daily Star claims a new name is emerging as a possible striking option for the Blues next season.
The British tabloid claims Porto winger Rui Pedro has had a trial at Chelsea although the Portuguese club are only open to sell the player for his £ 25 million release clause.
Go to comments