Conte, Psg are ready to offer him a huge deal: the details
25 March at 21:10PSG are ready to make current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a mega offer as Unai Emery's future remains in heavy doubt. According to English paper the Guardian (via the Score), PSG have chosen Antonio Conte to be their new head coach as they are ready to make him a huge offer. He would come in to replace Unai Emery as the actual PSG coach's contract expires at the end of the season.
11 MILLION PER YEAR? - PSG have had initial contacts with Antonio Conte's entourage as he is on top of their list. Conte's contract with Chelsea only expires in 2019 but he is likely to leave the blues in the coming months as he does not have a great understanding with their management. The French club are reportedly ready to offer him 11.5 million euros per season and they would also give him transfer market guarantees too. If they can't find a deal with the Italian coach, Simeone, Mourinho and Max Allegri would be the alternatives as things stand.
