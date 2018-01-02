Conte reacts to Chiellini’s Chelsea links
02 January at 17:20No secret Antonio Conte is one of the most fervid admirers of Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini. The duo won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus and Chiellini was one of the cornerstones of Conte’s Italy defence between 2014 and 2016.
Chiellini will see his Juventus contract expire at the end of the season but the Italian seems not interested in leaving Turin not even to join one of his mentors in South West London.
Conte was asked by British journalists whether Chelsea have any chance to sign Chiellini in January or at the end of the season but the Italian did have no good news for Chelsea fans.
“Giorgio is a fantastic player but I think he wants to end his career at Juventus. I think this will be the best solution for his career, we are not trying to sign him”, Conte said.
Chiellini did also denied that he is aiming to leave Juventus: “It will take me five minutes to reach an agreement with Juventus”, the Italian said a few months ago.
