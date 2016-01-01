Antonio Conte can’t guarantee that Eden Hazard will be a Premier League player next season.

Arguably the player of the season for Chelsea this season alongside N’Golo Kante, the Belgian has often been linked to a move away, namely to Real Madrid.

The Pensioners’ Coach seems to have lent credence to this talk. Asked if he could guarantee the Belgian’s permanence

"Not only for Eden, but for every single player.

"In this situation, the club has the final decision. I can tell my opinion about this situation, but the club has the final word about this situation. I think this is right.

"I don't think that this idea [to sell Hazard] is in the mind of the club, because I think that we have to improve the team, reinforce the team.

"But you know that in football there is also the will of the player.

"I think also Eden is very happy to stay in Chelsea. I can tell this but I don't have a crystal ball for the future. I think anything is possible in football. But not only for Eden, but for every single player.

"Everything is possible, because you must understand there are different wills to compare, and to take the decision."