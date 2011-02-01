Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has responded to rumors linking Blues defender David Luiz with a move to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian defender is currently injured and there were rumors of discontent between the former PSG defender and Antonio Conte, following the club’s defeat to Roma in the Champions League some weeks ago. He has made only eight Premier League appearances this season, scoring once.

Antonio Conte was talking to reporters ahead of the Blues’ Premier League game against Newcastle in the pre match press-conference. He talked of David Luiz and rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. He said:

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League, three points behind second-placed Manchester United and 11 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, as they look to retain their title.

"At the moment he is out with a knee problem, but not I know nothing about Real. Rumors are published in the newspapers, I do not have time to read them. "Kaustubh Pandey