Chelsea coach Antonio Conte spoke on the eve of the match against Middlesbrough and addressed the market topic, in particular the continued rumors that want him as Inter's next coach, "Do the rumors on Inter annoy me? The same is true for my players, and it is the same for me as well. We need to keep concentration up to the end. There is this great goal near and that is why I think we need to think about the present. A lot of rumors about my players also, but the future is not important. The most important thing at this time is trying to achieve our goal."

On Diego Costa, close to his Chelsea exit to China: "I do not know anything about this. It is very important now that every player in general and everyone who works for Chelsea is focused on the present. It's important for the future, with just 5 games from here to the end of the championship.I'm not worried about these issues. I see my players every day, and I see in them the right concentration and attention. We have not discussed his future and it is the same regarding Hazard."