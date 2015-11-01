Conte responds to rumours linking Hazard with Man Utd

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was asked during a press conference to respond to the transfer rumours surrouning Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard.



The former Juventus and Italian national team manager was asked specifically about the rumours which plave Hazard with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United to which he replied: "I repeat what I have said before, in this period there are a lot of rumours and we have to live with these rumours. For sure my players are very clever to be focused on this period to play and go game by game and not listen to these rumours. Also because a lot of these are not true."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)