Conte reveals Barca’s one weakness and how Chelsea can exploit it

Antonio Conte has spent the last month dissecting the defensive "weakness" he believes Chelsea must exploit to dump Barcelona out of the Champions League.



Conte has warned his players not to fixate on marking Lionel Messi, and believes Chelsea can pick the Catalan giants apart when in possession of the ball themselves.



"We have been analysing this team for a long time; we started one month ago and analysed this team," the Italian said of the runaway La Liga leaders.



"We are speaking about one of the best teams in the world. We have to try to have the perfect game and to try to make the best decisions also for this type of team.



"This is a different opponent. They have a fantastic characteristic with the ball, but they can have a weakness without the ball and we must try to exploit this."



Chelsea continued to banish the memory of recent defeats to Bournemouth and Watford by thumping Hull 4-0 in the FA Cup on Friday night.