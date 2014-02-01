Conte reveals Chelsea's targets this season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at home at Stamford Bridge against Stoke City.



The former Juventus coach was asked about what Chelsea's objectives are for the remainder of the season replying that: "I think to finish in the top four in this league will always be a success for you. Because this league is the only league in the world where every season there are six teams who fight for the title. Then there are only four places for the Champions League and two for the Europa League. You have to fight to qualify for these competitions."



