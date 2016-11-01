Conte reveals plan B in case Chelsea fail to register any new signing in January

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was left disappointed by yesterday’s defeat to Tottenham which prevented the Blues from completing the best winning streak in the history of the Premier League. Before the White Hart Lane clash, Chelsea had been enjoying a 13-game winning streak, but failed to make it 14, registering a new league’s high.



Talking after the London derby clash, the Italian tactician gave some updates on the Blues’ January transfer activity.



“It's always hard to find good options, especially in January. I've spoken to the club and we're looking for solutions”, he told Sky Italia.



“If there's a chance we'll do something, otherwise we'll make do with the current squad, or some kids from the Academy".



Chelsea’s plan B is then to promote their best youngsters to senior level in case they fail to bring in new faces in January. As Conte pointed out, signing new big players in January is a very hard task for any team out there as nobody wants to sell their best players in the middle of the season.



Product of Chelsea’s youth academy Charly Musonda has returned from his poor six-month loan spell at Betis Seville and according to Sky Italia, Conte is keen to keep him at the Stamford Bridge until the end of the current campaign



Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto

