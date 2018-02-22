"We are talking about a young player. For him it is the first season playing at this level," Conte told reporters at Cobham.

Conte believes that Christensen's difficulties are due to a lack of mental energy, although he ensures that the young defender will remain an important part of his squad.

"Playing at this level means you lose a lot of mental energy. It could be that he is a bit tired in this respect.

"For sure Christensen can contribute in the last few weeks of the season. I have four central defenders at the moment. From now until the end I will make rotations and give everyone the possibility to play."

Christensen was on the bench during the Blues' most recent Premier League clash, sharing points with West Ham in a 1-1 draw.