Conte reveals the ‘only negative’ aspect in Chelsea’s win over Everton

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to the BBC at the end of the Blues’ clash against Everton today. Chelsea managed a 2-0 win with goals came courtesy of Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata. The Italian tactician, however, did also highlight the only negative aspect of their men’s win at Stamford Bridge.



“I think the only negative aspect could the that we should have been more clinical especially in the second half”, Conte said.



“We should have scored and close the game. However, we had great concentration and we finished the game with a clean sheet, I think we saw many positive things.”



“The most important thing is to create the chance to score but I think above all the second half we could be more clinical and to close the game. If you keep a game open you have to suffer until the end. If you are clinical you can close the game.”



“New signings? I am happy with all of them, Rudiger is showing his physical skills and he is also good in playing the ball. He can still improve just like Morata and Bakayoko, but we must be pleased for these new three players and do not forget about Christeansen again.”



“There are a few days left before the end of the transfer market and the club is trying to improve the squad, don’t forget the next month we’ll play seven games and for sure I’ll need to rotate my players and it would be good to have a good number of players to do this.”

