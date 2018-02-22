Conte reveals what he told Messi after Barca-Chelsea

After Chelsea's 3-0 defeat by Barca in the Champions League on Tuesday, Blues boss Antonio Conte spoke to Lionel Messi.



It was impossible for curious spectators to discern what they were saying as they had their mouths covered by their hands, but Conte told Premium Sport what he told the player he considers the best in the world.



"I congratulated him," said Conte. "We're talking about a player that keeps making the difference in an obvious way. We're talking about a player who can alter a result and that's what he did in the two games we played. Messi was the difference in both."



Messi’s brace in the second leg downed Conte’s Chelsea as Barcelona advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals.



The victory ensures the Catalonia club’s search for the Treble. They currently hold a commanding lead in the La Liga table, are in the Champions League quarterfinals, and will be playing for the Copa del Rey title.

