Conte reveals what Morata needs to do in order to quickly settle in well at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to Premium Sport after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at hands of Inter.



The Italian tactician fielded Alvaro Morata from the first minute but the Spaniard gave the impression that he still needs to settle in well at Chelsea.



Conte strongly wanted to sign Morata and eventually managed to seal his transfer for € 85 million from Real Madrid.



“This defeat doesn’t change anything”, Conte said.



“The most important thing we have to do now is to work hard. I am happy that Chelsea have many fans spread around the world in places like China and Singapore. They have created a fantastic atmosphere here.”



“As for Morata he needs to improve, he is working well but he needs to become physically stronger if he wants to play his style of football.”



Morata, a former Juventus star, had made return to Real Madrid last summer but pushed to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2016/17 campaign in order to get more game time.

