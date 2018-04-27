Conte reveals why Salah flopped at Chelsea
28 April at 11:30Chelsea manager Antonio Conte spoke to the media yesterday afternoon ahead of his side’s trip to Wales where they will face Swansea City this evening. The Italian spoke about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s drastic improvement since leaving Stamford Bridge in order to join Roma a few years ago. Here is what he had to say:
“Champions League? We have to try. It will not be easy but we have to try to win as many points as possible from here until the end, starting tomorrow. The game will not be easy. We face a team that is fighting for survival and has won four of their last five matches at home.
“Salah? You cannot compare today’s Salah to four or five years ago. He has improved a lot. The experience he gained in Italy was very important for him and I’m sure that he’s a different player now from what he was in the past.”
