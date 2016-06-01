Conte’s agent: ‘Icardi to leave Inter, Arsenal want Sarri’
07 February at 10:50Top Italian agent Federico Pastorello has released an interview with Tuttosport claiming that Inter star striker Luis Enrique will be leaving the nerazzurri at the end of the season.
Pastorello is the agent of some of the most important football personality in the world.
The likes of Antonio Conte and Patrice Evra, for example, are represented by the powerful Italian agent.
“The most expensive transfer of the summer will involve Icardi”, Pastorello said (via goal.com).
The Argentinean striker has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract with Inter and Real Madrid are been heavily linked with signing the talented striker at the end of the season.
Pastorello did also share his thoughts on Maurizio Sarri and Emre Can.
“Can is a top player, Juventus have the power to attract these kind of players, Marotta and Paratici are really good in doing these things. Sarri? I know Arsenal want him. Allegri? It’s hard for him to find something better than Juventus. But I know from experience that the best negotiations are carried out secretly.”
