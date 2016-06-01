Conte’s agent reveals why Džeko snubbed Chelsea move
07 February at 12:40During an interview with Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Antonio Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello has revealed why Edin Džeko’s proposed January move to Chelsea failed to materialise as expected. Here is what the 44-year-old had to say:
“Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea was the best move made by a Premier League club last month, and I am not just saying that because I played a leading role in negotiations. He will be a nice surprise. Džeko? He gave the impression several times that he did not really want to join Chelsea. Given the amount of money that was involved, this was not an issue.”
Time will tell whether the Brazilian-born Italian international can be a success at Stamford Bridge under the tutelage of Conte. Indeed, the former Juve coach is said to be heading for the exit door soon with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Maurizio Sarri all potential replacements.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments