Conte’s Chelsea future still in doubt after ambiguous answer to Sky Italia

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has put his Chelsea future into doubt by not confirming that he will surely stay in London next season. Italian journalist Giovanni Guardalà interviewed the Italian tactician yesterday night after Chelsea’s 2-1 away win to West Ham.



“Fans are always signing for you but there are many transfer speculations, will they soon start signing ‘Antonio please don’t go?’”, the Italian journalist asked.



“I have a great relationship with fans here. It’s my first season here and I’m really pleased with chants. There must be relaxation and carefulness about everything.”



According to Guardalà and Sky Italia Conte’s Chelsea future also depends on the Italian manager’s private family. The Italian journalist, in fact, insists that Conte’s family is still in Italy although they’d be ready to join him in the future. If Conte will decide to stay then his family would also follow him in London at the end of the season.



“Of course Inter want him because Conte has proved to be able to bring a club back to the top straight away. He did that with Juventus and Chelsea”.



“Abramovich, however, is intentioned to keep him in London and is ready to match any offer Conte receives from Inter", Guardalà said.

