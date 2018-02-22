Conte’s future up in the air as Chelsea choose his replacement
11 April at 15:20The future of Antonio Conte is up in the air and Psg’s decision to hire Thomas Tuchel for next season does not make things any easier for the Italian tactician who is expected to be sacked by Chelsea at the end of the season.
This week there have been reports claiming that Conte has already parted companies with the Blues but no official statement was released by the club.
Over the last few weeks, Conte has insisted that he is not thinking of leaving Chelsea before the end of his contract in 2019 but reports in Italy claim Chelsea have already chosen his successor.
According to Tuttosport, in fact, the Blues will hire Luis Enrique at the end of the season. Conte was thought to be the number one candidate to join Psg in the summer but the Ligue 1 giants have already chosen Tuchel.
One year ago, Conte seemed to be one of the best managers in the world. Today his future remains up in the air.
