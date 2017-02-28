Inter Milan are still not 100% convinced that Stefano Pioli is the man to take them forward. Club owners The Suning Group, have been satisfied with the work done by the 51-year-old since he took charge last November, but continue to keep an eye on developments at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believed to be the man they really want at the helm.





Italian sports daily Tuttosport has learned that the former Italian national team coach’s legal team are currently looking into ways in which it would be possible to free Conte from his current contract in West London. There have already been meetings with their counterparts representing Blues patron Roman Abramovich.

Suning are understood to be prepared to offer Conte a staggering €15 million net per season for four years to return to Serie A. They have also reportedly guaranteed him a sizeable transfer kitty to bring in world class talent should he decide to take up their offer.



The journal claims that the relationship between Conte and Abramovich has deteriorated since towards the end of last year and his the Italian’s legal team are convinced that if he wins the Premier League in his first season in charge, they will be able to convince the Russian billionaire to part company with his manager whilst also guaranteeing him lucrative business offers in the Far-East.