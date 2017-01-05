Antonio Conte claims that Chelsea’s success so far this season “bothers some people” because it was “unexpected”.

Speaking to Sky (

His Pensioners lost 2-0 to Tottenham last night, in a dominant display from the North Londoners. Conte could well be using an

“Chelsea were among those teams that shouldn't have fought for the title: the coach was new, the players were the same, the transfer market unsatisfactory”, he continued.

The fact that we're here irritates some. But we want to keep bothering them”.

The Chelsea gaffer seemed content with his team’s success until now:

“We should be happy because we won 13 games in a row, and that's not easy in this league.

“We're going to keep working. We're coming from a tenth-place finish, and the players are almost the same”.

He then spoke about transfers:

“It's always hard to find good options, especially in January. I've spoken to the club and we're looking for solutions.

“If there's a chance we'll do something, otherwise we'll make do with the current squad, or some kids from the Academy".