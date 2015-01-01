Chelsea have just won the Premier League title and have a chance to win the double this season as the Blues have also qualified for the FA Cup final. New Chelsea boss Antonio Conte deserves the credit for the Blues’ amazing campaign. The Italian took over at Stamford Bridge last summer after that Chelsea had finished the previous campaign in tenth position. Chelsea did not spend as much as City and Man Utd did last summer but Conte still managed to win the title.



Chelse fans are aware that a big slice of this year’s title belongs to the Italian and yesterday night they proved their love for the former Juve boss by repeatedly singing his name before, during and after Chelsea’s 4-3 home win against Watford.



The atmosphere was so emotional at the yesterday night that Antonio Conte’s wife Elisabetta Muscarello, who also attended the game at Stamford Bridge , broke into tears as she heard Chelsea fans praising his husband.







Conte’s family do not leave with the Italian in London and the Italian’s wife and her daughter still live in Turin. The former Juve boss has said several times this season that the distance of his family is quite a big issue for his experience in South West London. Despite that, Conte is not going to leave Chelsea in the summer with his wife Elisabetta and his daughter Vittoria who may join Conte in south west London in a few months.

