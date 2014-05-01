Conte says Chelsea want to win every trophy next season
14 May at 11:20Chelsea have just become the new Premier League champions and there is no doubt that the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte has played a big role in the Blues’ success this season. The Italian did not have a good start to the season but his tactical changes have leaded Chelsea to a huge win in one of the most competitive Premier League season ever with the likes of José Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp also battling it out for the title.
Talking to British media after Chelsea’s win against WBA, Conte confirmed he wants Chelsea stay revealing that he believes the Blues can win every trophy next season.
“I want to stay here next season and I believe we still have room for improvement. We’ve been working together for the last nine months and we can still improve if we keep our best players. Now they know my idea of football and I know my players well.”
“The club want to win every competition next season and we’ll try to keep the best players.”
Go to comments