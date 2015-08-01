Conte sends warning to Man City about van Dijk

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has warned his club’s Premier League rivals that they cannot afford to allow Manchester City to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.



Despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, City are hopeful of completing a deal for Van Dijk in January, and Conte believes that spells bad news for the competitiveness of the Premier League. The former Italy boss thinks that if Van Dijk does complete a move to Pep Guardiola’s side, City, who have won 17 of their 18 league matches this season, will simply become even more untouchable.



"Every team, every club, must pay great attention," the Chelsea manager said. "Because if a club like Manchester City takes all the best players, it will be very difficult for us to fight. Not only in England but in Europe.



He added, “If they can do this, it is right for them to do this. We must pay great respect.”