Chelsea bossis set to become the highest paid coach in the clubs history by signing a new contract worth £9.6M-a-season. As he prepares to lead the Premier League champions out at Wembley for this afternoon’s FA Cup Final against Arsenal, The Guardian writes that the Italian tactician will pen a two-year extension to his current agreement which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Conte has the chance to become only the second manager to win the double in his first season in charge at a club, following Kenny Dalglish, who achieved the same feat in 1986 at Liverpool. Chelsea could also become just the second team in English football to claim the double twice to join Manchester United.



Despite rumours of a possible move back to Italy to join Inter, Conte explained on Friday that he intended to move his family to London this summer as that he sees his future in the Premier League.