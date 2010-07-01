Conte shocks Chelsea: 'I won't stay long'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to Radio Anch’io lo sport on Monday morning and made a few surprising revelations about the future of his Chelsea career.



“I miss Italy and I am sure I won’t stay abroad for too long. I want to make some great experiences and move back to Italy afterwards. I don’t know when but that’s my objective. It is hard to predict the future because this job is very complicated. Today you are here, tomorrow you can be somewhere else.”



“I am happy about my experience at Chelsea and one day I’d like to be a sporting director as well. As for the Champions League, I think Roma can qualify for the next stage, our objective is the same, then we’ll think about the draw.”



“I think VAR is a very useful tool. It’s an important change and it’s been used the right way in Italy.”

