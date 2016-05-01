Conte speaks on Spurs: 'If they don't reach the top four it's no tragedy'
27 July at 12:50Blues boss Antonio Conte has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur do not share the same expectations than the likes of the Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and his club, Chelsea, according to the Independent.
Spurs have had impressive finishes under Argentine boss Maurico Pochettino the last few years, finishing in a top four spot for a second consecutive year, meaning the North London club will have Champions League football next season
But despite this, the fiery Italian said, “My question is this: What are Tottenham's expectations?”
“If they don't win the title, it's not a tragedy. If they don't arrive in the Champions League, it's not a tragedy.
“If they go out in the first round of the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out after the first game that they play in the Europa League and go down against Gent, it's not a tragedy.
“Maybe for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and - I don't know - Liverpool, it is a tragedy. You must understand this. You must understand the status of the team.”
