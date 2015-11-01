Conte speaks out on his Chelsea future
28 August at 11:45Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has commented on his future with the Blues, reiterating his commitment to the side following their 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.
The Italian boss signed a new contract in July, though it was not an extension, but an upgrade, and there have been whispers of unrest during the summer between the club and manager, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
But now it looks as though the dust has settled and the former Juventus has expressed commitment to the Premier League champions.
“I’m totally committed to the club,” Conte said.
“I’m a coach, I’m not a manager. The best of my work is on the pitch, to try to improve my players, to try to improve my team.
“Then when you want to strengthen your squad you have to give your opinion and speak with your club.
“But then the club go to the transfer market and try to solve the situation, try to help us. Sometimes it’s possible, sometimes it’s not possible. I must be focused on the pitch.”
