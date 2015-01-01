Antonio Conte has gone on record to say that winning the Premier League title would be the biggest achievement of his career.

"Yes, for sure. For me, for the players, for the club,”

"To win the title in England is a great achievement. To win in England these days is not easy.

"Now it's a good season. To become a great or fantastic season there is only one way: to try to win."

This may draw some controversy, as the Italian Coach won three straight Serie A titles in Italy with Juventus.

Never tired of stirring the pot, the Lecce native also took a shot at the Mancunian sides, preseason favourites after major spending sprees.

"This season it's very important to understand that it's not always about who spends more money who wins," Conte added.

"This season isn't the only season both Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past."