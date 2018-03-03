Conte takes another swipe at Chelsea’s hierarchy

Antonio Conte warned that Chelsea must match his ambition in the transfer market if they want to keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.



Tensions between Conte and the Chelsea hierarchy have been building since last summer's troubled transfer window, and the Italian's numerous pointed comments about the club's recruitment policy have strained relations to the extent that he is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.



And speaking in a news conference on Friday, the Italian insisted he and Chelsea must find a similar shared vision to the one that has underpinned Guardiola and City's remarkable success if he is to stay at the club.



"I have great ambition, but I don't have money to spend for Chelsea," Conte said. "The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear. That ambition must always be the same.”



When you decide to work with this type of coach, you must understand that you take a coach with great ambition. Not a loser but a winner. You must understand this."



Asked if Chelsea share his ambition, Conte replied: "I don't know. I don't want to talk about this. Now it's important to stay focused on the present. These topics are for the future."