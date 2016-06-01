Conte talks about future of Hazard and Courtois amid Real Madrid links

Antonio Conte has moved to address rumours suggesting Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are set to leave the club, with Spanish giants Real Madrid said to be lining up moves for the pair.



The Italian coach, well aware of how important the Belgians are to his chances of repeating last season’s success, insists they are happy in London and want to continue their careers at Stamford Bridge.



“They are both great players. Thibaut is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, perhaps even the best. And Eden too. But I think the club realises how important they are and I think they are proud to play for Chelsea. It is normal to have contacts between players, agents and clubs during the season. I hope that in the end Thibaut extends his contract, and that Eden renews before the World Cup. I’d love it, but it’s the club’s responsibility.”



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)