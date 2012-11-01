Conte teases a change in formation at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that Eden Hazard might become a permanent fixture up front after he gave another superb showing against Liverpool. Although the west Londoners had to settle for a draw at Anfield, Hazard was a bolt of lightening throughout and was a constant menace on the counter-attack, eventually assisting Willian’s somewhat fortuitous equaliser.



Hazard played right up alongside Alvaro Morata for large spells of the match, and Conte has revealed that he could use that tactic a lot more, even getting rid of his usual 3-4-3 formation to facilitate it.



Speaking at his post match press conference, the Italian tactician said, “There is a good link with Alvaro, for me it is a great opportunity in this season to have the possibility to have two different systems. Qarabag was 3-4-2-1, this was 3-5-2, it is important not to lose identity in both cases.”



A switch in formation would be a massive break from the norm for Conte, who’s enjoyed tremendous success over his career with the three-man backline.