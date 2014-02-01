Chelsea, Conte: "The Manchester attack makes me very upset"

Antonio Conte had an amazing season with Chelsea as he helped them win the EPL league title this season. Here is what he had to say about the Manchester attack in an interview with ANSA: " A concert is like a football game, it is supposed to be a joyful event and these attacks make me very mad. It is unacceptable that so many young people lost their lives because of a terrorist who had something to prove. As a father, I want to send my condolences to all of the families who lost a loved one, this is such a pitty".



Antonio Conte's team had a training session today ahead of their FA Cup final as the entire team held a moment of silence for the victims of the Manchester attack that occured yesterday at an Ariana Grande concert. 22 people were killed an many more were injured as the bomber targeted the Manchester Arena.