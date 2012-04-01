Conte: ‘Title race? Bull****, Chelsea must be realistic…’

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to assembled media after the Blues’ 3-1 win against Huddersfield. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts about the title race and his response was pretty straightforward: “This is the truth, now we have 14 points less than Manchester City. Manchester City won 15 games out of 16. We lost four in 17. When you have a competitor like them it’s difficult to think that you can fight for the title.”



“There are no positives or negative things, these are bull***, we must be realistic and always tell the true. I prefer to tell the truth rather than a good lie.”



