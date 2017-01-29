Conte to rival Mourinho for €100m Atletico Madrid star Griezmann
30 January at 11:55Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will be one of the most wanted footballers in the summer transfer window with many top European clubs interested in signing the French ace once the current season ends. As we reported earlier last week, Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign the talented France International but, according to rumours in England, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have joined the race to lure the star striker from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid deal includes a release clause of € 100 million that any potential bidder must meet in order to complete the signing of the French striker. The LaLiga giants, in fact, are not open to negotiate the player’s transfer for a lower fee.
According to various reports in England, José Mourinho and Antonio Conte will go head to head to sign Griezmann in the summer as the 25-year-old striker has proved to be one of the most ruthless strikers in the world with 14 goals scored in the opening 28 games of the season. In the 2015/16 campaign, he managed 32 goals in 54 games.
Should Griezmann move to either Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer, Atletico Madrid could replace him with Alexis Sanchez who is yet to agree terms on a new deal with Arsenal.
