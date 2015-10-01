Chelsea look to be in the market for a Juventus stalwart, if the latest reports are accurate.

Marchisio has five straight Scudetti under his belt, three under Conte.

Marchisio hasn’t been much of a contributor this season, being restricted to seven Serie A starts and two Champions League appearances by the cruciate ligament injury he sustained last season, the same which kept the Little Prince from representing his country at Euro 2016.

Marchisio hasn’t played badly, but has looked short on match fitness, still managing one goal and three assists in all competitions.

The 31-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s favourite players, his ability to adapt to any role in midfield something which massively impressed the current Chelsea boss.

His name is part of the list of transfer requests which Conte has made to owner Roman Abramovich.

that the Pensioners’ boss, Antonio Conte, has personally asked for Italian international Marchisio, who has played 266 league games for the Bianconeri, scoring 32 times.