Conte wants Juventus target to leave, defender close to signing deal with Zenit
30 January at 15:30Zenit Saint Petersburg are very close to getting Chelsea reject Branislav Ivanovic, the Daily Mail can confirm.
The 32-year-old has seen his star wane over the last few years, and is now set to sign a 3 ½ year deal with Zenit, who are currently second in the table five points short of leaders Spartak, Coached by Conte’s former assistant, Massimo Carrera.
Conte’s relationship with Ivanovic has been a fraught one: dropped from regular starting duties, the Serb looked like he would stay when Conte seemed to have made it clear that he wanted the former international to stay until June at least.
Things now look to have changed now, with Ivanovic looking to leave London. Juventus looked to be in front of the queue there, with the Bianconeri concerned about the form of Dani Alves and Stevan Lichtsteiner.
