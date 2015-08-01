Conte welcomes Barkley at Chelsea as Blues announce first January signing
05 January at 19:20Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has talked to the Blues’ official website to share his thoughts on Ross Barkley, Chelsea’s first January signing.
“We are talking about an English player, a young player, with good prospects for Chelsea,” Conte said. “It’s a good opportunity for the club to buy this player. He’s a good prospect. He’s very young, I think he has a lot of space for improvement, he’s very strong physically with good technique.”
Chelsea have announced the signing of Barkely earlier today with the England International who signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions
“He – continues Conte - is a good prospect but it’s very important to understand when he can recover from his injury. He had a bad injury, he had surgery and he hasn’t played for seven months. We must have great patience and, at the same time, hope to recover him very quickly so he can help us for the rest of the season.”
.@RBarkley20: ‘To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me.' #WelcomeBarkley pic.twitter.com/6piWqWkPMS— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 gennaio 2018
