Conte: ‘Why I’ve changed my look…again’

Seven days ago Antonio Conte showed up in front of media with an uncommon grown beard. The Italian tactician explained his new look this way: “I don’t know if I look goodbut my wife suggested me to try for once. This is the first time, we can see if it brings good luck. This is the first time that I try to change my look, but that’s my wife’s decision. [If it brings luck], I hope to finish the season with a long, long beard.”



​Despite last week’s win against WBA, however, Conte decided to shave and journalists did ask him the reason behind his new decision, Conte’s reply was pretty straightforward: “I wanted to try a new look but yesterday my daughter told me I looked older with the beard s I’ve decided to cut it. What did my wife say? My daughter is more important than my wife.”

