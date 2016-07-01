Conte: ‘Why Zappacosta will be quick to settle in well at Chelsea’

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte talked to media ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against Leicester City. New Chelsea signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater will have a chance to start their first game with the Premier League champions and during the pre-match press conference Conte revealed why Zappacosta will have no problems in settling well at his new club.



“Davide played a game against Israel with his national team. He showed a good physical condition. He worked with me in the national team and knows very well my idea and style of football.”



“For this reason it’s going to be simpler for him to adapt with our style of football. Davide is a good and young player. He has room for improvement. It’s not easy to play for a big club especially if you’ve never done it but don’t forget that Torino is a good team with a great history and I know there is lot of pressure in there as well.”

