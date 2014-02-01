#ConteOut: Chelsea fans hit out at Conte on social media

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea fans are absolutely mad with Antonio Conte after the Blues’ 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth. The Premier League champions had previously faced League Cup elimination at hands of Arsenal which means Antonio Conte’s men are now only in race for two titles this season: the FA Cup and the Champions League.



Fans of the Blues seem to be tired of the Italian tactician who is not on good terms with Chelsea’s board anymore. The club’s transfer policy does not make Conte any happy. His relationship with the board has deteriorated and, at the end of the season, Roman Abramovich will surely sack him even if his contract expires in 2019.



Both Psg and Italy national team are reportedly interested in welcoming the services of the former Juventus boss who will end his two-year reign at Stamford Bridge this coming June.



Check out the best #ConteOut tweets in our gallery

