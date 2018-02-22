AC Milan, Conti: 'I won't start against Juventus'
23 March at 09:00Though Andrea Conti reunited with his Milan team-mates last weekend, he did not take to the field as his side went on to defeat Chievo.
The former Atalanta man could make his return against Juventus next weekend but has since shed light on his condition.
“After a long time, I started feeling better. I feel good but I am not 100%. I do not feel like I can start the game against Juve. I will be able to play for while. I return is exciting, like playing in the San Siro for the first time. My team-mates have been really close to me, helping me to overcome this in the best way, he said.
Juventus will head into the game against Milan next weekend as the firm favourites.
The Old Lady are currently on top of the Serie A standings with 75 points from 29 games while Milan are in sixth place with 50 points from 28 games.
Go to comments